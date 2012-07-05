FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Pyne Gould says no decision made on Perpetual sale
July 5, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

NZ's Pyne Gould says no decision made on Perpetual sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould on Thursday said it had not reached a decision to sell its subsidiary, Perpetual Trust Ltd, as suggested by media reports.

It added that it had not made a decision on whether to move the company’s primary listing to the Australian Stock Exchange.

“A number of options have been under consideration for some time, however no decision has yet been made in relation to any of these options,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Mantik Kusjanto)

