WELLINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand financial company Pyne Gould on Friday said it had unloaded shares of Heartland New Zealand Limited and agribusiness PGW Wrightson Limited.

Pyne Gould said it had sold 7.5 million shares of finance company Heartland, worth NZ$3.75 million ($3.01 million), and 40 million shares of PGW Wrightson, worth NZ$11.6 million.