CORRECTED-BRIEF-PZ Cormay announces changes in shareholding structure
January 2, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-PZ Cormay announces changes in shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects figure in first bullet point to 2,500,000 from 2.500.000)

Jan 2 (Reuters) - PZ Cormay SA :

* Said on Wednesday that on Dec. 22, 2014, Planezza LTD sold 2,500,000 series F shares and 60,189 series H shares of the company

* On Dec. 22, 2014, Planezza LTD sold also 344,112 shares of the company

* Following the transactions, Planezza LTD sold its entire 9.115 pct stake (or 2,904,301 shares) in the company

Source text for Eikon:

* Said that on Dec. 22, 2014, QXB Sp. z o. o. bought the above shares or 9.115 pct stake in the company

* QXB Sp. z o. o. had not had any of the company’s shares before the transactions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

