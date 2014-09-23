FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PZ Cussons says unrest hurts sales in north Nigeria
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 23, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

PZ Cussons says unrest hurts sales in north Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 23 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc, the maker of Imperial Leather soaps, said continued unrest in northern Nigeria has resulted in a decline in sales in that region.

Nigeria is by far the British soap and shampoo maker’s biggest market, though it also sells in Ghana and Kenya. Africa accounted for about 42 percent of Cussons’ revenue in the year ended May 31.

Insurgents from Boko Haram, whose name means “Western education is forbidden”, are fighting to carve out an Islamic state in Nigeria. Since a military offensive began last year, the Islamists have taken out their anger on civilians in increasingly frequent attacks.

The company also said it was carefully monitoring the Ebola situation in Nigeria.

Shares in the Manchester-based company closed at 380 pence on Monday, valuing the business at 1.63 billion pounds. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.