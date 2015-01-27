FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British soapmaker PZ Cussons first-half profit falls 8 pct
January 27, 2015 / 7:35 AM / 3 years ago

British soapmaker PZ Cussons first-half profit falls 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc, the maker of Imperial Leather soaps, said first-half profit fell 8.2 percent, hurt by lower sales in Africa as its largest market Nigeria remained subdued and devaluation of the currency Naira.

The British soap and shampoo maker said profit before tax and exceptional items fell to 43.7 million pounds ($65.95 million) for the six months to Nov. 30, from 47.6 million pounds last year.

Revenue fell 10.4 percent to 386.7 million pounds.

PZ Cussons raised its interim dividend to 2.61 pence from 2.53 pence a year earlier.

Shares in the company closed at 311 pence on Monday, down 20 percent on a year ago, valuing the business at 1.33 billion pounds.

$1 = 0.6626 pounds Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

