Soap maker PZ Cussons posts higher full-year profit
July 29, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

Soap maker PZ Cussons posts higher full-year profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - British soap and shampoo maker PZ Cussons Plc posted a 7.4 percent rise in full-year adjusted operating profit as better margins more than compensated for the pound’s strength against various currencies.

The maker of Imperial Leather soap said operating profit before exceptional items rose to 116.4 million pounds ($197.7 million) in the year ended May 31 from 108.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2.5 percent to 861.4 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5889 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

