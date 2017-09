Aug 1 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc

* Acquisition of Australian food brand Five:AM

* Entire issued share capital of Five AM Life Pty Ltd is being acquired for 44.1 million pounds

* Additional consideration of a maximum of 7.7 million pounds is payable subject to the performance of the business in the year ending 30 June 2015.