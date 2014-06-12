FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pz Cussons says full-year results in line with expectations
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
June 12, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Pz Cussons says full-year results in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc

* Today issues following trading update for year ended 31 may 2014.

* Performance of group for year ended 31 may 2014 has been in line with management expectations with sterling profits* for year expected to be approximately 6% higher than previous year.

* Significant exchange impact of circa £12m from translation and transactional effect of weakening currencies.

* Excluding this impact, profits* would have been 17% higher than previous year.

* Naira has remained stable versus us$, despite coming under pressure ahead of a change in central bank governor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.