FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PZ Cussons says half-year sales in Nigeria declined due to disruptions
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-PZ Cussons says half-year sales in Nigeria declined due to disruptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc :

* Announces its trading update in respect of half year to 30 November 2014.

* Operating profits in Europe and Asia were higher than comparative period last year

* Operating profits were flat period on period

* In Nigeria, disruption in north of country has continued at a high level, resulting in a decline in sales in that region

* Macro environment in Nigeria in second half, which includes February presidential elections and potential further currency volatility, will be a key contributing factor to overall result for full year

* Whilst Nigeria has been declared Ebola free, there has been a negative impact on cross-border trade

* Reduction in profits from Poland as a result of last year’s home care brands sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.