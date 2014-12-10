BRIEF-PZ Cussons says half-year sales in Nigeria declined due to disruptions

Dec 10 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc :

* Announces its trading update in respect of half year to 30 November 2014.

* Operating profits in Europe and Asia were higher than comparative period last year

* Operating profits were flat period on period

* In Nigeria, disruption in north of country has continued at a high level, resulting in a decline in sales in that region

* Macro environment in Nigeria in second half, which includes February presidential elections and potential further currency volatility, will be a key contributing factor to overall result for full year

* Whilst Nigeria has been declared Ebola free, there has been a negative impact on cross-border trade

* Reduction in profits from Poland as a result of last year's home care brands sale