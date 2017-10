LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons PLC : * Auto alert - PZ Cussons Plc interim dividend up 5.4 percent to 2.35

pence per share * -h1 revenue £414.8M * H1 profit before taxation £44.1M versus £40.2M * Performance in the UK has been particularly robust, and the Australian

business has been returned to profit