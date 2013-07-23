FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-PZ Cussons full-year profit rises
#Corrections News
July 23, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-PZ Cussons full-year profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say operating profit, not revenue, in Africa grew 11.6 percent)

July 23 (Reuters) - The maker of Imperial Leather soaps PZ Cussons Plc said its full-year profit rose 16.5 percent to 107.5 million pounds due to a strong growth in UK, Indonesia and Nigeria.

Revenue increased 2.8 percent to 883.2 million pounds ($1.36 billion). Operating profit in Africa, which accounts for about 40 percent of the total business, rose 11.6 percent.

$1 = 0.6506 British pounds Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
