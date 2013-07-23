FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-PZ Cussons profit boosted by growth in UK, Nigeria
July 23, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-PZ Cussons profit boosted by growth in UK, Nigeria

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Full-year profit rises 16.5 percent to 107.5 mln pounds

* Full-year revenue rises 2.8 percent to 883.2 mln pounds

* Co to launch limited edition mother and baby range to mark royal birth

* Shares rise as much as 5 percent

July 23 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc, the maker of Imperial Leather soaps, said full-year profit rose 16.5 percent to 107.5 million pounds, helped by growth in the UK, Indonesia and Nigeria.

The British soap and shampoo maker said lower sales in the first half of the year in Nigeria - its largest market - were offset by a strong showing in the south of country in the second half.

Sales in Africa were hurt last year because of social unrest in the north of Nigeria and the scrapping of a fuel subsidy in the country.

Operating profit in Africa, which accounts for about 40 percent of its business, rose 11.6 percent.

PZ Cussons said it was launching a limited edition “Cussons Ma‘am and me” range of mother and baby products to mark the birth of Britain’s new prince.

“We are not quantifying, but it will have a positive effect on sales,” Finance Director Brandon Leigh told Reuters.

Full-year revenue rose 2.8 percent to 883.2 million pounds ($1.36 billion).

Revenue from Asia rose 8.23 percent, helped by the restructuring of its business in Australia that the company counts in its Asia division.

The company also reported a strong growth in Indonesia, where its Cussons Baby division has a more than 40 percent market share.

Shares in the company were up 4 percent at 401.8 pence at 0842 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. They have risen marginally since the beginning of the year.

