10 months ago
Poland's PZU says not interested in AB InBev beer brands
November 10, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

Poland's PZU says not interested in AB InBev beer brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) -

* Poland's state-run insurer PZU is not interested in buying a group of beer brands being sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev, which include Pilsner Urquell in the Czech Republic and Tyskie and Lech in Poland, PZU's CEO said on Thursday.

* "We do not intend to invest equity in this sector. We do not aim to be a shareholder in beer assets, as we focus on our core business," Michal Krupinski told a news conference.

* At least six indicative offers have been submitted by industry players and buyout funds for the Anheuser-Busch InBev beer brands in central and eastern Europe, sources said on Tuesday. Polish juice maker Maspex Wadowice Group, Hungary's MOL and and PZU submitted a joint offer, the sources said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
