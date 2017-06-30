BRIEF-CPI Property Group raises EUR 51.5 million, issues 515 mln shares
* DGAP-NEWS: CPI PROPERTY GROUP: CPI PROPERTY GROUP RAISES EUR 51.5 MILLION AND ISSUES 515 MILLION NEW SHARES.
WARSAW, June 30 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested 300 million zlotys ($81 million) in subordinated bonds issued by Poland's biggest insurer PZU, the bank said on Friday.
Earlier this week the state-run PZU said it will issue 2.25 billion zlotys worth of subordinated bonds. ($1 = 3.7001 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
GENEVA, June 30 U.s. President Donald Trump's proposal to restrict imports of steel and aluminium for national security reasons came under fire at the WTO on Friday, with China, the European Union, Brazil, Australia, Taiwan and Russia raising concerns.