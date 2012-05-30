FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shareholders endorse higher PZU dividend
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

Shareholders endorse higher PZU dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - The shareholders at eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer PZU endorsed on Wednesday a dividend payout from 2011 profits at 22.43 zlotys per share, or above the original management’s proposal of 20.30 zlotys per unit.

Poland controls PZU via a 35-percent stake and has also sought increased dividends from other state-controlled companies in recent days to meet its 2012 budget goal of some 8 billion zlotys ($2.31 billion) in dividend revenues. ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.