Shareholders endorse higher PZU dividend

WARSAW, May 30 (Reuters) - The shareholders at eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer PZU endorsed on Wednesday a dividend payout from 2011 profits at 22.43 zlotys per share, or above the original management’s proposal of 20.30 zlotys per unit.

Poland controls PZU via a 35-percent stake and has also sought increased dividends from other state-controlled companies in recent days to meet its 2012 budget goal of some 8 billion zlotys ($2.31 billion) in dividend revenues. ($1 = 3.4686 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)