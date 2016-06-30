Polish PZU shareholders approve PLN 1.8 bln dividend

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - Shareholders at Poland's state-run insurer PZU agreed on Thursday to a dividend payout of 1.8 billion zlotys ($452.5 million) or 2.08 zlotys per share, in line with the company's proposal.

The handout is also in line with the Eastern Europe's largest insurer's policy of paying out 50-100 percent of its profit as dividend.

The group, which closed 2015 with a net profit of 2.34 billion zlotys, plans to soon unveil a new policy, aimed at cost cuts, investments, and innovations. ($1 = 3.9779 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)