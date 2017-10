WARSAW, April 12 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer PZU wants to pay out 1.75 billion zlotys ($553 mln), or 20.30 zlotys per share, in dividend from its 2011 profit, the company said on Thursday.

The management board’s recommendation pends shareholders’ approval. ($1 = 3.1637 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)