PZU CEO says could pay $812 mln as 2012 dividend

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU could pay out all of its 2012 stand-alone net profit of 2.58 billion zlotys ($812 million) as a dividend, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“In 2012 our stand-alone profit stood at 2.582 billion zlotys ... We could theoretically pay out 100 percent of our stand-alone profit (as dividend),” Andrzej Klesyk told a news conference.

The Polish state-controlled group paid out a dividend of 1.94 billion zlotys, or 22.43 zlotys per share, a year ago.