FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PZU CEO says could pay $812 mln as 2012 dividend
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2013 / 9:11 AM / in 5 years

PZU CEO says could pay $812 mln as 2012 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 13 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU could pay out all of its 2012 stand-alone net profit of 2.58 billion zlotys ($812 million) as a dividend, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“In 2012 our stand-alone profit stood at 2.582 billion zlotys ... We could theoretically pay out 100 percent of our stand-alone profit (as dividend),” Andrzej Klesyk told a news conference.

The Polish state-controlled group paid out a dividend of 1.94 billion zlotys, or 22.43 zlotys per share, a year ago.

$1 = 3.1784 Polish zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.