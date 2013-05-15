FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PZU sees 2013 investment income down as much as 30 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
May 15, 2013 / 8:46 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PZU sees 2013 investment income down as much as 30 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Company corrects CFO comment to show it sees investment income down 30 pct, not net profit)

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top insurer, PZU Group, expects its income from investment activities to drop by as much as 30 percent this year because of the economic slowdown, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Dabrowski told reporters PZU’s net profit would “be down by between somewhere in the teens and 30 percent”.

The insurer later said Dabrowski was speaking instead about PZU’s return from investments, which halved in the first quarter because of falls in Polish stocks and a rise in yields of government bonds.

PZU earned a record 3.26 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) last year. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.