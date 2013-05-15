CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-PZU sees 2013 investment income down as much as 30 pct

(Company corrects CFO comment to show it sees investment income down 30 pct, not net profit)

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s top insurer, PZU Group, expects its income from investment activities to drop by as much as 30 percent this year because of the economic slowdown, the company said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Przemyslaw Dabrowski told reporters PZU’s net profit would “be down by between somewhere in the teens and 30 percent”.

The insurer later said Dabrowski was speaking instead about PZU’s return from investments, which halved in the first quarter because of falls in Polish stocks and a rise in yields of government bonds.

PZU earned a record 3.26 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) last year. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Chris Borowski; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)