UPDATE 1-Polish PZU posts surprise profit rise on one-offs
#Credit Markets
May 15, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Polish PZU posts surprise profit rise on one-offs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on one-off gain, investments)

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU reported an unexpected 2-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday thanks to one-off financial gains that made up for losses on investments.

The state-controlled group reported a net profit of 837 million zlotys ($260.7 million) compared with 796 million expected by analysts.

PZU booked a 167.5 million zlotys one-time gain from the consolidation of its investment funds, helping to make up for a 50-percent drop in its investment income to 420 million zlotys.

The insurer’s bottom line is vulnerable to market swings as it must reflect quarterly changes in the valuation of its investment portfolio.

In the first three months of the year, Warsaw’s broad WIG index fell 5 percent, while yields on Polish bonds rose by some 20 basis points.

PZU shares have edged up 1 percent this year. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
