UPDATE 1-Polish PZU posts surprise profit rise on one-offs

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU reported an unexpected 2-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday thanks to one-off financial gains that made up for losses on investments.

The state-controlled group reported a net profit of 837 million zlotys ($260.7 million) compared with 796 million expected by analysts.

PZU booked a 167.5 million zlotys one-time gain from the consolidation of its investment funds, helping to make up for a 50-percent drop in its investment income to 420 million zlotys.

The insurer’s bottom line is vulnerable to market swings as it must reflect quarterly changes in the valuation of its investment portfolio.

In the first three months of the year, Warsaw’s broad WIG index fell 5 percent, while yields on Polish bonds rose by some 20 basis points.

