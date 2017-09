WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU beat analysts expectations on Thursday, with weaker investment results from its bond portfolio bringing the third-quarter net profit only just down on the year.

Polish PZU said its net profit stood at 1.09 billion zlotys ($348.1 million) compared to 951 million expected by analysts and 1.1 billion a year earlier. ($1 = 3.1312 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)