Poland's PZU fund manager Marcin Szuba quits - Parkiet newspaper

WARSAW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Marcin Szuba, a fund manager who oversaw over 1 billion zlotys ($320 million) in medical funds at Eastern Europe’s top insurer PZU will leave by the end of next month, daily Parkiet quoted him as saying on Saturday.

Szuba will help set up a global fund investing in modern medical technologies at another Polish financial institution that Szuba declined to name.

The funds he helped oversee in PZU doubled their asset value this year. PZU will name his successor soon, Tomasz Stadnik, deputy chief at PZU’s fund arm, told Parkiet.

No one at PZU was immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Louise Ireland)