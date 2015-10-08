FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU confirms talks with GE on BPH Bank sale on hold
October 8, 2015 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU confirms talks with GE on BPH Bank sale on hold

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday that its talks with U.S. General Electric (GE) over the sale of GE’s Polish unit Bank BPH were suspended, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

“For now, I can confirm that we are not conducting negotiations concerning the purchase of a bank,” PZU spokesman wrote in an emailed response to a Reuters question on whether talks over buying BPH failed. [ID:nW8N11L021}

The state-run PZU, central Europe’s biggest insurer, is trying to create a medium-sized bank through Alior Bank , which it already controls. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
