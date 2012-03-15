UPDATE 1-Poland's PZU aims $2.2 bln war chest at deals abroad

* Can spend 6-7 bln zlotys on international expansion

* 2011 net profit down 4 pct, in line with forecast (Releads with expansion plans, adds shares, details)

WARSAW, March 15 (Reuters) - PZU, Eastern Europe’s biggest insurer, could spend as much as $2.2 billion to build an international presence and is looking for targets in the Balkans and for asset sales by troubled European financial groups.

The Polish company holds a dominant position in its home market and can only look abroad to spend its cash as any efforts to buy local insurers would be rejected by the competition watchdog, although targets in the region have been hard to come by in recent years.

“PZU Group can potentially spend 6-7 billion zlotys ($1.9-$2.2 billion) to build a significant international presence thanks to a cooperation with a financial investor and the creation of PZU International,” the company said on Thursday.

The new vehicle would oversee any foreign deals and run the international business, PZU said.

Chief Executive Andrzej Klesyk said the group was keeping a close eye on future privatisations of insurance groups in the Balkans, but added PZU has not held any talks.

Croatian media has reported that PZU could be interested in buying Croatia’s Osiguranje.

Klesyk also reiterated that PZU was ready to buy assets from troubled European insurers and banks that could be seeking to boost their capital position or retreat to their core markets.

PZU reported a 4 percent drop in 2011 net profit to 2.35 billion zlotys, roughly in line with expectations, as losses on equity investments erased gains elsewhere.

Shaky markets have pushed PZU, one of the main financial players in Poland, to seek ways to diversify its investments.

PZU shares edged up 0.2 percent by 0950 GMT, in line with the wider market. ($1 = 3.1853 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski and Adrian Krajewski)