WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Eastern Europe’s biggest listed insurer PZU reported a 4-percent rise in first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, mainly thanks to gains from investments on the back of stronger equity markets, but the figure was below analyst expectations.

The Polish state-controlled company posted a net profit of 822 million zlotys ($244.8 million) compared with 871 million zlotys expected by analysts. ($1 = 3.3584 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)