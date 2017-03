WARSAW, March 9 State-run Polish insurer PZU said on Thursday it planned to cut up to 956 jobs.

* PZU said it planned to conduct the restructuring between March 24 and Dec. 18.

* PZU said the final number of redundancies and restructuring costs would be known after talks with trade unions.

* Over 23,000 people are employed in the whole PZU group.

* Source text:

(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter)