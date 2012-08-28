FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PZU interested in medical group Lux Med - paper
August 28, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

PZU interested in medical group Lux Med - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warsaw, Aug 28 (Reuters) - PZU, Poland’s top insurer, is interested in buying local medical services group Lux Med, estimated to be worth 1 billion zlotys ($306 million), Polish daily Parkiet reported on Tuesday.

Parkiet said PZU may be reluctant to pay the price sought by Lux Med’s owner, private equity fund Mid Europa Partners, which could also sell it to a foreign fund.

PZU and Mid Europa Partners declined to comment.

The state-controlled insurer has said it was mainly interested in expanding abroad because it already holds a dominant position in Poland’s insurance market.

Lux Med, which has 71 medical offices and one hospital, is one of the largest private medical services providers in Poland, where most people take advantage of state medical facilities. ($1 = 3.2716 zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)

