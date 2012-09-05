FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PZU says Lux Med valuations too high for takeover
September 5, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

PZU says Lux Med valuations too high for takeover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KRYNICA, Poland, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A member of the management board of Polish insurer PZU, which is interested in buying Lux Med, said reported valuations of the Polish medical services group were too high.

“Yes, we are interested in this market segment and Lux Med, but our final decision will depend on pricing,” Ryszard Trepczynski told Reuters.

“The valuation that the press speculates on, the initial expectations of the investor, that is EBITDA times in the teens, from a business point of view are out of the question,” he said at a conference in the southern Polish town of Krynica.

Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners (MEP) plans to sell Lux Med, which has more than a million clients and controls 72 medical centres around the country, by the end of the year.

Its value has been estimated at around 1 billion zlotys ($299.2 million).

Local media has reported that British medical services group Bupa, Vienna Insurance Group and Italy’s Generali could also be interested in Lux Med. ($1 = 3.3423 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
