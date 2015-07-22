FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PZU may sign preliminary deal to buy BPH this year-source
July 22, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PZU may sign preliminary deal to buy BPH this year-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 22 (Reuters) - Central and Eastern Europe’s biggest insurer PZU may sign a preliminary agreement to buy Poland’s No.10 lender BPH this year, a financial sector source said on Wednesday.

A source added that BPH owner, U.S. General Electric, is under pressure to sell as many of its GE Capital arm’s assets this year as possible.

PZU wants to create a strong banking group based on the recently bought Alior Bank. The insurer is interested in BPH. In June it said that it could be interested also if BOS , or other banks put up for sale.

A financial sector source said on Wednesday that it makes no sense for PZU to talk about buying BOS before it reaches an agreement with GE over BPH. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

