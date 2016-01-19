FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland names former minister as new CEO at insurer PZU
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Autos
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2016 / 8:26 PM / 2 years ago

Poland names former minister as new CEO at insurer PZU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Polish treasury named Michal Krupinski, former deputy treasury minister, as the new head of Eastern Europe’s largest insurer PZU on Tuesday, in the latest management reshuffle at a state-run company.

Krupinski, 34, also a former director at the World Bank as well as at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, will take over from CEO Andrzej Klesyk who departs after an eight-year tenure marked by PZU’s Warsaw listing in 2010 and the group’s regional expansion.

PZU, worth 27.6 billion zlotys ($6.77 billion) on the Warsaw bourse, follows other Polish state-run companies that have changed CEOs since Poland’s new government, formed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, came to power last year. Krupinski was a deputy minister in a previous PiS government.

Financial markets will be waiting to see if PZU’s new board continues with Klesyk’s strategy to forge a top-five bank via takeovers conducted by blue-chip lender Alior Bank, in which PZU holds a key stake. ($1 = 4.0750 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.