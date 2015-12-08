FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Polish insurer PZU's CEO resigns at Treasury's request
December 8, 2015 / 3:39 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish insurer PZU's CEO resigns at Treasury's request

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds CEO and analyst comments)

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Polish insurer PZU’s Chief executive Andrzej Klesyk resigned on Tuesday after being asked to do so by the Treasury, central Europe’s largest insurer said on Tuesday, adding to management changes in several state-controlled companies.

Reuters reported last week that the treasury ministry, which controls over 35 percent of PZU, had wanted to replace Klesyk.

“I have stressed many times that the owner’s right is to select the the persons designated to lead the company,” Klesyk said in a statement. “Respecting this right, at the request of the treasury ministry I resigned from the position of the chief executive at PZU.”

The departure of Klesyk, who has led PZU since 2007, follows the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party’s victory in October’s election.

The heads of state railway PKP, the Warsaw exchange GPW and treasury-controlled utilities Enea and Energa have also stepped down or have been sacked.

Speculation about management changes in PZU and also at the lender it controlls Alior Bank, has hit shares in PZU and Alior, which were down 2.6 and 3.3 percent respectively at 1535 GMT on Tuesday on the Warsaw stock exchange. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko,; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
