FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish insurer PZU says its CEO steps down
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
Syria
Israel hits Syrian site said to be linked to chemical weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 8, 2015 / 2:44 PM / 2 years ago

Polish insurer PZU says its CEO steps down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The head of Poland’s PZU resigned on Tuesday, central Europe’s largest insurer said on Tuesday, adding to a string of management changes at Polish state-controlled companies.

Reuters reported last week that the treasury ministry, which controls over 35 percent of PZU, wanted to replace Klesyk.

PZU said in a statement that Klesyk was asked to resign by the treasury.

Speculation about management changes at PZU has also hit shares in PZU-controlled Alior Bank.

The departure of Andrzej Klesyk, who has led PZU since 2007, follows the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party’s victory in October’s election.

The heads of the state railway PKP, the Warsaw exchange GPW and treasury-controlled utilities Enea and Energa have stepped down or have been sacked. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski, writing by Agnieszka Barteczko,; editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.