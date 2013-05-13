FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PZU aims to buy more than half of Croatia Osiguranje
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Poland's PZU aims to buy more than half of Croatia Osiguranje

Pawel Florkiewicz

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - Poland’s deep-pocketed state insurer PZU wants to buy a majority stake in Croatia Osiguranje as part of a long-awaited plan to expand beyond its home market, PZU’s chief executive told Reuters.

Croatia, which has 80 percent of Croatia Osiguranje, has said it wanted to sell up to half of the insurance group, which has a market capitalisation of some $390 million.

But PZU head Andrzej Klesyk, who is travelling to Croatia with Polish President Bronislaw Komorowski to publicise its interest in the Croatian insurer, said he would rather have operational control.

“We are most interested in the role of the main shareholder with a majority stake,” Klesyk said. “We don’t know yet whether this will be possible.”

PZU has been looking for takeovers in central eastern Europe and the Balkan states in recent years because its ability to grow at home is limited. But despite its large cash pile it has little to show for it with hardly any assets put up for sale.

Klesyk said he hoped Croatia Osiguranje, which controls a third of the local insurance market, would be a stepping stone to a wider presence in the region. (Writing by Chris Borowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.