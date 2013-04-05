Poland wants maximum dividends from PZU, PKO - minister

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Poland, under pressure to keep down its budget deficit, will seek to extract the highest dividends possible from its two leading financial groups, lender PKO BP and insurer PZU, the treasury minister said on Friday.

Poland’s financial watchdog has limited payouts by local banks to 75 percent of their earnings. PZU can hand back its entire profit to shareholders and some analysts speculate the cash-rich insurer can announce an extra dividend.

“I would like the maximum possible dividend from PZU and PKO,” Mikolaj Budzanowski told reporters. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Chris Borowski)