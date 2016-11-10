RPT-Polish insurer PZU's Q3 profit beats expectations

(Repeats with no changes to text)

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland's PZU posted a higher-than-expected 37 percent year-on-year rise in its third-quarter net profit to nearly 649 million zlotys ($163.76 million), due to a rise in stock prices that improved the insurer's return on investments, it said on Thursday.

Gross written premiums at the central and eastern Europe's largest insurer rose by nearly 12 percent to 4.84 billion zlotys - slightly below analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 627 million zlotys in the third quarter.