3 months ago
Poland's PZU's Q1 profit rises 91 pct, beats f'casts
#Financials
May 17, 2017 / 5:10 AM / 3 months ago

Poland's PZU's Q1 profit rises 91 pct, beats f'casts

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 17 (Reuters) - The net profit of central and eastern Europe's biggest insurer PZU SA rose in the first quarter by 91 percent year on year thanks to investment results, car insurance business and accounting one-offs, PZU said on Wednesday.

The state-run company said its net profit rose to 940 million zlotys ($250.25 million) while analysts had expected a net profit of 888 million zlotys.

Gross written premium at PZU rose to almost 5.8 billion zloty from 4.8 billion a year ago. Analysts had expected 5.6 billion zlotys. ($1 = 3.7562 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

