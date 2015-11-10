FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Poland's PZU posts Q3 net tad below expectations
November 10, 2015 / 6:02 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Poland's PZU posts Q3 net tad below expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats without changes to the text)

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland’s PZU posted a slightly larger than expected 39-percent year-on-year drop in its third-quarter net profit to 511 million zlotys ($129 million), due to falling stock prices that hurt the firm’s return on investments, it said on Tuesday.

Gross written premiums at the central and eastern Europe’s largest insurer rose by 8.4 percent to 4.33 billion zlotys - almost in line with analysts’ forecasts, with the gain capped by the drop in the investment result.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 523 million zlotys in the third quarter.

The main index of the Warsaw bourse .WIG20 fell by almost 11 percent at the same time. ($1 = 3.9605 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

