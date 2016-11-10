FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
November 10, 2016 / 6:00 AM / 10 months ago

Polish insurer PZU's Q3 profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Poland's PZU posted a higher-than-expected 37 percent year-on-year rise in its third-quarter net profit to nearly 649 million zlotys ($163.76 million), due to a rise in stock prices that improved the insurer's return on investments, it said on Thursday.

Gross written premiums at the central and eastern Europe's largest insurer rose by nearly 12 percent to 4.84 billion zlotys - slightly below analysts' forecasts.

Analysts had expected a net profit of 627 million zlotys in the third quarter.

$1 = 3.9632 zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

