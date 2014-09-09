FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish insurer PZU to cut 2 pct of workforce in main units
September 9, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Polish insurer PZU to cut 2 pct of workforce in main units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 9 (Reuters) - PZU, Poland’s biggest insurance group, is to cut jobs affecting up to 2 percent of the workforce in its two core units as part of a plan to streamline operations, it said on Tuesday.

“Job force cuts will concern up to 230 people in PZU and PZU Zycie, which accounts for 2 percent of the workforce in both companies,” PZU said in a statement.

The PZU unit handles non-life insurance, and PZU Zycie provides life insurance.

The restructuring is due to take place in October and November and its cost will be included in this year’s financial results, the company said.

A PZU spokesman declined to comment on the amount the company would spend on the restructuring.

Some people will be offered new jobs while others will be moved to different posts, he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe and Greg Mahlich)

