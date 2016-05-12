Poland's PZU expects Q2 net profit to rise q/q

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - Poland’s leading insurer PZU will likely improve its net profit in the second quarter in comparison with the first three months of the year, Chief Financial Officer Sebastian Klimek said on Thursday.

“The second quarter will not be weighted down by farming insurance payouts, as it happened in the first quarter, so I expect that the net profit will be higher,” Klimek told reporters.

PZU also plans to publish its dividend proposal this or next week, with the dividend strategy to be presented in September at the latest. The company wants to earmark 80 percent of net profit for the 2015 payout.

PZU posted a larger than expected 48-percent year-on-year fall in its first-quarter net profit, to 486.6 million zlotys, ($125.47 million) on the back of falling investment income. ($1 = 3.8781 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)