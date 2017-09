Nov 7 (Reuters) - Q-Free ASA :

* Says has received an extension of a frame agreement for tags from Vinci Autoroutes in France with an estimated value of minimum 29 million crowns

* Says contract will be fulfilled within 2016, with an option for extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)