BRIEF-Q-Free Q3 revenue up to NOK 175.9 million

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Q-free Asa

* Q3 revenue 175.9 million Norwegian crowns versus 169.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 19.9 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns

* End-Q3 order intake 191 million crowns versus 179 million crowns

* End-Q3 order backlog 400 million crowns versus 453 million crowns

* Says profit improvement program implemented in 2013 established a lower cost base in the group, which can be seen in the lower operating cost ratio in 2014

* Says organisational changes are expected to broaden the revenue base, reduce risk, and improve internal collaboration and efficiency