FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Q-Free Q3 revenue up to NOK 175.9 million
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
October 30, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Q-Free Q3 revenue up to NOK 175.9 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Q-free Asa

* Q3 revenue 175.9 million Norwegian crowns versus 169.8 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 19.9 million crowns versus 23.8 million crowns

* End-Q3 order intake 191 million crowns versus 179 million crowns

* End-Q3 order backlog 400 million crowns versus 453 million crowns

* Says profit improvement program implemented in 2013 established a lower cost base in the group, which can be seen in the lower operating cost ratio in 2014

* Says organisational changes are expected to broaden the revenue base, reduce risk, and improve internal collaboration and efficiency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.