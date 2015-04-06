Q&A: FAA could ground pilots with depression after Germanwings crash

(Reuters) - The crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps in late March by a pilot with a history of depression and suicidal thoughts has raised questions about the standards airlines use to screen pilots and could spark a debate about U.S. policies.

Sarah Pierce Wimberly, a partner at Ford & Harrison in Atlanta who has advised airlines on employment issues for two decades, said the crash could prompt the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to revisit a 2010 policy that allows pilots being treated for depression to fly.

