FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: FAA could ground pilots with depression after Germanwings crash
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 6, 2015 / 12:25 PM / 2 years ago

Q&A: FAA could ground pilots with depression after Germanwings crash

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The crash of a Germanwings plane in the French Alps in late March by a pilot with a history of depression and suicidal thoughts has raised questions about the standards airlines use to screen pilots and could spark a debate about U.S. policies.

Sarah Pierce Wimberly, a partner at Ford & Harrison in Atlanta who has advised airlines on employment issues for two decades, said the crash could prompt the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to revisit a 2010 policy that allows pilots being treated for depression to fly.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GD9AOP

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.