Q&A: Bankruptcy courts not taking the high road in new pot legislation

California Governor Jerry Brown recently signed into law regulations for overseeing the state’s medicinal marijuana trade, a move that may provide a framework for full legalization of the recreational use of marijuana. While pot entrepreneurs are eager for California to follow Colorado, which permitted sales of recreational marijuana in January 2014, they should note a big risk: the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Colorado has ruled state-licensed marijuana entrepreneurs are not entitled to protection from creditors. Judith Fitzgerald, a retired U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge, professor of practice at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law and shareholder at Tucker Arensberg PC, explains why.

