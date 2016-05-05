Q&A: David Boies on Hank Greenberg, the Martin Act and Trump

David Boies, one of the best-known U.S. lawyers, argued before New York’s Court of Appeals this week in his latest effort to get the 11-year-old accounting fraud case against former American International Group Inc chairman Maurice “Hank” Greenberg dismissed.

The state’s high court is focused on whether New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is entitled to seek disgorgement of Greenberg’s AIG bonuses and to injunctive relief such as banning him from the securities industry. Boies claims the case should have been over in 2013 when an AIG shareholder settlement was approved.

