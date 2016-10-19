FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Alston & Bird's Jim Evans on California's choice of law ban
#Westlaw News
October 19, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Alston & Bird's Jim Evans on California's choice of law ban

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A new California law prohibiting employers from requiring workers to litigate claims under other states' laws should be a wake-up call to companies that have not already updated their employment agreements to reflect case law that holds such choice of law provisions are invalid, said James Evans, a Los-Angeles-based partner with Alston & Bird.

The law, signed by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown on Sept. 25, will apply to agreements entered into, modified or extended beginning Jan. 1, 2017. It says any agreement to pursue employment-related claims, including in arbitration, outside of California or under the laws of another state violate public policy and are "voidable by the employee." State and federal courts in California have been invalidating such agreements for years, but the California Supreme Court has never definitively addressed the issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2egwntD

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
