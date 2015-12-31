Q&A: New worker classification needed for 'gig economy'

Dec 31 -

Congress should create a new legal category of worker to address the rise of “gig economy” companies like Uber and GrubHub, whose workers are not typical employees under the law but deserve some of the same protections, according to former Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Seth Harris and Princeton economist Alan Krueger.

The pair in a Dec. 7 report published by the Hamilton Project, an offshoot of the left-leaning Brookings Institution, said these so-called independent workers should be covered by discrimination and collective bargaining laws, among others, but not “hours-based” laws such as minimum wage and overtime.

