a year ago
Q&A: Littler's David Goldstein on new EEOC reporting requirements
#Westlaw News
October 3, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Q&A: Littler's David Goldstein on new EEOC reporting requirements

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

New annual surveys that require companies to report aggregated pay information to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will bury the agency in "worthless data" while raising compliance costs for employers, according to David Goldstein, the co-chair of Littler Mendelson's Government Contractors Industry Group.

Goldstein, who spoke with Reuters on Thursday, the same day the EEOC released the new reporting rules, said there is no way for the EEOC to use the surveys, known as EEO-1s, to draw any meaningful conclusions about wage gaps based on race and gender. Employers for decades have filed EEO-1s that did not include data on pay.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dLUxcO

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
