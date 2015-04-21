FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Q&A: Despite EEOC guidance, questions remain on wellness programs
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Despite EEOC guidance, questions remain on wellness programs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission last week proposed long-awaited regulations saying companies can levy financial penalties on employees who choose not to participate in wellness programs without violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

While the proposal was widely seen as a victory for companies and a retreat for the EEOC, it was mostly silent on how other federal laws, including the Affordable Care Act, impact the increasingly popular wellness programs, Sarah Millar, a partner at Drinker Biddle & Reath in Chicago who advises Fortune 500 companies on managing health benefits, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1aNKfW3

