Q&A: Diversity standards could aid financial firms in regulators' crosshairs

(Reuters) - Six U.S. regulatory agencies on Tuesday released long-awaited voluntary guidelines for fostering diversity at financial firms and declined to create the sweeping rules and hiring-and-promotion quotas some industry groups had feared.

While the standards are not mandatory and cannot be used as the basis of a regulatory investigation, complying with them could give firms a boost if they ever end up in front of the Securities and Exchange Commission or other agencies, said Dee Spagnuolo, a partner at Ballard Spahr in Philadelphia who represents companies in regulatory matters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1e59sOg