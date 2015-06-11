FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Q&A: Diversity standards could aid financial firms in regulators' crosshairs
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 11, 2015 / 11:13 AM / 2 years ago

Q&A: Diversity standards could aid financial firms in regulators' crosshairs

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Six U.S. regulatory agencies on Tuesday released long-awaited voluntary guidelines for fostering diversity at financial firms and declined to create the sweeping rules and hiring-and-promotion quotas some industry groups had feared.

While the standards are not mandatory and cannot be used as the basis of a regulatory investigation, complying with them could give firms a boost if they ever end up in front of the Securities and Exchange Commission or other agencies, said Dee Spagnuolo, a partner at Ballard Spahr in Philadelphia who represents companies in regulatory matters.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1e59sOg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.